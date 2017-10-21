The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan on Maggie's leadership at Hilltop

Deana was the first one to see it, grooming Maggie as a leader when she first arrived at Alexandria. And now her leadership training is complete. So is Maggie ready to officially take over running the Hilltop from cowardly Gregory?

It’s a question we posed to Lauren Cohan during a break at EW’s recent The Walking Dead cover shoot, and it sounds like the farmer’s daughter is prepared to accept that leadership position. “I think that Maggie feels very clear on safeguarding Hilltop and everything else that she can,” says Cohan. “And she knows that the Hilltop looks to her and respects her and follows her. And I think really quickly it snowballs into being in that place of leadership, but we’re all taking care of different factions of the world and we’re all in charge of the singular grand purpose. I mean, what else are we going to do?”

Without spoiling too much, we can say there is a moment in the season 8 premiere on Sunday Oct. 22 where the Hilltopers will face a choice between Maggie and Gregory, but the choice may not be as easy at it seems. How will it all shake out? You’ll have to watch episode 100 to find out, but in the meantime, check out Cohan in the video clip above talking about Maggie and the Hilltop.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.