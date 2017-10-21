Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell on Ash and the evolution of his hand

‘The greatest hand acting since The Thing in The Adams Family,’ the actor told ‘EW: The Show’

Posted on

Catch the full episode of EW: The Show here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

There are only a handful of horror movies that are considered classics: Sam Raimi’s 1987 Evil Dead 2 is one of them. There’s a specific (and significant) scene where Ash, the movie’s hero, loses his demonic right hand. Recently Bruce Campbell (Ash) appeared on Entertainment Weekly: The Show and talked about the process a faking a severed hand and how Ash’s hand has evolved through the years.

“You have to put your hand in a horrible restraint. It was this latex glove that we would put on, but then it is still too long so have to then tuck it away. It’s a whole big Megillah,” Campbell explains.

The actor went on to say that it has taken years to give Ash the perfect and ‘groovy’ hand. Even on his Starz’s comedy-horror show, Ash vs. Evil Deadthe hand is still evolving.

“It really got perfected in Ash vs. Evil Dead. Character Pablo makes it for Ash as a gift. It’s got little tools and lights and stuff. It’s pretty cool, we still have yet to fully explore it, but I got my damn hand back,” Campbell says.

Watch the full clip above.