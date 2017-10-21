Jon Stewart and his breakdancing crew crashed Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue at the tail end of the late-night host’s weeklong stint in Brooklyn, New York. While it seemed Stewart was prepping for a dance-off, he offered instead to leave peacefully if Kimmel would just promote his upcoming charity event, Night of Too Many Stars, and air the awkward video Kimmel made with arch-enemy Matt Damon.

Night of Too Many Stars airs Sunday, Nov. 18 on HBO with the goal of raising funds for people with autism. “All the late-night shows are gonna be involved with great auctions and it’s gonna be incredible,” Stewart said. Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, and Adam Sandler are among those who’ll appear on Night of Too Many Stars.

One of Kimmel’s contributions was making an Omaze video with Damon to give fans a chance to win an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience: by making a donation through Omaze to the non-profit organization NEXT for AUTISM, viewers can enter to win a seat at the table during an awkward dinner between Kimmel and Damon.

The video the two recorded began as you might expect — and then it escalated.

“The reason I’m here with that,” Kimmel said, pointing to Damon, “is to raise money for NEXT for AUTISM, an organization that works to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He’s here for the publicity.”

“That’s bulls—t,” Damon shot back.

“You’re bulls—t,” Kimmel replied.

And it got worse from there.

Kimmel and Damon have been in a years-long fake feud for the enjoyment of viewers ever since the late-night personality joked about bumping The Martian star from Jimmy Kimmel Live. Most recently, Damon crashed Kimmel’s interview with Thor: Ragnarok‘s Chris Hemsworth to reclaim some screen time.

Watch Stewart’s breakdancing announcement and Kimmel’s video with Damon above.