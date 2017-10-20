GET YOUR FIRST LOOK at the Season 8 cold open. Tune in for the full premiere event this Sunday 9/8C #TWD pic.twitter.com/5UKjbQt1Fz — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 20, 2017

AMC has been releasing a bevy of sneak peek scenes from The Walking Dead’s season 8 premiere on Oct. 22. First we got a scene of Carl looking for gas that mirrored the show’s first-ever scene with Rick. Then we saw Daryl and Carol hug it out while putting a plan into motion against Negan. But now we’ve got something even bigger.

The network tweeted out part of the cold open that kicks off all of season 8, and there’s a lot happening: We see Rick in various states and seemingly in various different places. We see people preparing for battle. We see Dwight getting his wheel shot out. We see Tara chewing on Twizzlers. And we see Rick making a super-inspirational speech to fire up the troops.

Check out the video above to get your first look at the first scene of season 8.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.