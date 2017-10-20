Supernatural stars pick the phrases they've said the most on the show

To read more on Supernatural, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the whole set now, or purchase the individual covers of the group shot, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, or Misha Collins. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Because Supernatural has aired more than 250 episodes, there’s bound to be some repetition when it comes to dialogue. Sure, there are the purposeful catchphrases — “Saving people, hunting things” or “Driver picks the music, shotgun shuts his cakehole” — but there are also the less intentional (though mostly unavoidable) catchphrases, whether it’s one brother yelling the other brother’s name or something a bit more complex.

When EW was on the Supernatural set for its cover shoot, we asked stars Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles to pick the words/phrases their characters have said the most. See what they chose — along with a few of their most memorable lines — in the video above.

