Superhero Insider: Breaking down those CW superhero twists

This week’s fresh batch of episodes found the Girl of Steel facing her fears on Supergirl, the Scarlet Speedster hilariously taking on, well, couples therapy on The Flash, the Emerald Archer facing the consequences of being outed on Arrow, and the Legends of Tomorrow welcoming back one of their own. The one thing all the shows had in common this week? Girl power! Here are the highlights:

SUPERGIRL

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the future continues to be female on Supergirl, which introduced a new, exciting, and powerful squad in Monday’s episode. At the end of “Triggers,” new CatCo CEO Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) introduces Kara (Melissa Benoist, who delivered a powerful performance throughout the entire episode as Supergirl suffered from anxiety problems) to Odette Annable’s Samantha Arias, who is taking over control of L-Corp for Lena. Since Annable’s a series regular this season, we can expect this relationship to only grow here; however, we also know Samantha is destined to become a Kryptonian weapon of mass destruction, which means this friendship will eventually end… and probably badly. —Chancellor Agard

THE FLASH

Candice Patton, who masterfully maneuvers between the show’s comedic and dramatic moments, continues to be the MVP of season 4. In Tuesday’s episode, she and Barry try couples counseling to deal with their communication issues. What initially begins as a humorous aside that makes fun of the show’s very high body count takes an emotional turn when Iris breaks down in front of their therapist and tearfully confronts Barry about abandoning her for the Speed Force last season without even talking to her first. Later on, she tells Barry, “You’re not the Flash. We are.” It’s a big moment for the series because it feels like Iris is finally becoming an equal partner in this relationship, that her feelings and thoughts carry just as much weight as Barry’s. This has been a long time coming, and I hope the show continues down this road. —C.A.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Though they legitimately hate each other, the chemistry between Sara (Caity Lotz) and Time Bureau No. 2 Eva Sharpe (Jes Macallan) was very evident in last week’s season premiere. It was therefore no surprise that the second hour led to an epic fight between the evenly matched duo, to the point where both were so exhausted that they took a water break. (If Sara was trained by the League of Assassins, I’m both excited and a bit nervous to find out how Eva became such a badass.) And sure, the moment was played for comedy, but it’s really nice — and very inspiring — to see a heavy dose of girl power on the male-dominated Legends in particular. (Yes, I know that Sara, a woman, is the captain, but there are a lot of men on the Waverider!) —Natalie Abrams

ARROW

Speaking of girl power, GLOW‘s Sydelle Noel made her debut this week as FBI Agent Samanda Watson, who is determined to prove that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is actually the Green Arrow. Even as Ollie lays out a thinly veiled threat in the closing moments of the hour, Watson holds her own, promising to continue her investigation despite evidence pointing away from him. Joining a show in its sixth season as a foil for the hero can be tough, but Noel clearly held her own with the gravitas of a heavy hitter that won’t go away so easily, even if Oliver’s handed over the Green Arrow mantle to Diggle (David Ramsey). —N.A.

This Week’s Crossover Moments

When Barry and Iris went to therapy on The Flash, Barry saw a newspaper headline that exclaimed Oliver Queen unmasked as Green Arrow.

On Legends, Eva Sharpe checks out one of Sara’s photos that features Arrow‘s Oliver and the late Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy).

Also on Legends, before Amaya sees Mari on TV, the news segment is covering the lightning storm that hit Central City, a.k.a the events of The Flash season 3 finale.

This one is more of an Easter egg, but Oliver name-dropped Bruce Wayne, a.k.a Batman, on Arrow during a press conference, marking the second time the caped crusader has come up in the Arrowverse after Wayne Enterprises appeared in the future newspaper on The Flash.

