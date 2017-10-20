Just between us squirrel friends, EW has an exclusive first look at the full cast from the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3.

As part of a previously announced one-hour VH1 special, the two-time Emmy-winning host and drag queen superstar revealed Friday the full roster of past contestants who will go wig-to-wig for a third slot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past champions Alaska and Chad Michaels when the spin-off competition series returns to the network next year.

Returning fan favorites for the third All Stars tournament include BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Trixie Mattel (season 7), Milk (season 6), Thorgy Thor (season 8), Kennedy Davenport (season 7), Aja (season 9), Chi Chi DeVayne (season 8), Morgan McMichaels (season 2), and, in a playful nod to the queen that keeps on queening, Shangela, who’s now competed on three separate editions of Drag Race after previous stints on seasons 2 and 3.

Chaka Khan was also on hand to close out the episode, appearing for a brief interview with RuPaul, during which she dished out sage advice for the girls: “This is a competition. Trust your instincts, trust yourself, and then lay back, and see what it do. Let it do what it do.”

The All Stars announcement comes on the high heels of the most successful year in the history of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as the program, which originally launched in 2009 on LGBT-themed channel Logo, made the jump to VH1 for season 9 for the first time. The move yielded the show’s most-watched season ever, with the Lady Gaga-starring premiere debuting to just under 1 million viewers ahead of the show itself bagging eight Emmy nods (ultimately winning three) earlier this year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premieres at the top of 2018 on VH1. Check out EW’s exclusive cast photo from the upcoming season above.