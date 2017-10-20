RuPaul's Drag Race reveals first All Stars 3 cast member

She looks like Linda Evangelista. She’s a model. Everything about her is perfect. And now, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 contender Aja is the first queen to join All Stars 3.

VH1 revealed Friday the Brooklyn, New York native as one of nine contenders who will vie for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame when the third edition of the spin-off competition series debuts at the top of 2018.

There you have it! First #AllStars3 Queen is @ajaqueen!!! Stay tuned tonight to meet the rest of the All Stars at 8/7c on @VH1!!! 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/06pAYHPH6W — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 20, 2017

“Are you gagged that I’m back? Cause I’m gagged that I’m back,” Aja tweeted shortly after the announcement. “Here we go.”

The news broke shortly before VH1’s scheduled unveiling of the full All Stars 3 cast, which will premiere in full during a one-hour special tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

“With over 100 fabulous queens to choose from, I’m announcing the cast of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” RuPaul said in a preview for the episode. “Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they think should make the cut, but the final decision is mine to make. I’ve handpicked a cast that not only deserves a second chance at the crown, but also inspires all of us to ever give up on our dreams. Not to mention: They’re some hungry-ass bitches.”