Magnum P.I. reboot in the works at CBS

Thomas Magnum and his gumshoes could be returning to CBS.

The network has given a thumbs-up to a potential reboot of Magnum P.I., the ’80s drama that starred Tom Selleck as a Hawaii-based private investigator.

Peter Lenkov, who executive produces CBS’ other tropical island-based crime drama Hawaii Five-0, will shepherd the drama pilot with fellow Five-0 scribe Eric Guggenheim.

The new iteration will tell the story of Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who becomes a P.I. after returning home from Afghanistan. He’ll get help from fellow vets Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright, as well as a disavowed former MI:6 agent named Juliet Higgins. Like the original series, the new version will have action and flair for the comedy.

The original version that featured Selleck was a huge hit when it aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988. It was created by Don Bellasario, who went on to create JAG and NCIS for CBS, and was filmed entirely on location in Hawaii. And since Selleck stars on the CBS drama Blue Bloods, expect news of his first cameo to be announced any day now.