Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep costars lip-sync to support her fight against cancer

How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry pic.twitter.com/kjFxOnxI0I — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017

In September, Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in the statement she posted to her social media.

On Friday, two of those friends — Veep costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons — made their support public with a lip-sync to Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

“Hello Julia, my name is Tony and I will be playing the role of ‘Julia Louis-Dreyfus,'” Tony says.

“Hello Julia, my name is Tim, and I will be playing the role of ‘Cancer,'” Tim says.

The actors then begin a choreographed lip-sync in which Tony’s “Julia Louis-Dreyfus” beats up “Cancer” before the song’s chorus, where they hold up the song’s lyrics in support of their costar.

Watch the video above for the best minute and a half of your day.

The star was feeling the warm fuzzies on Thursday as well, as the Veep gang was back togetherfor the first table read of the seventh and final season of the series. She shared a photo of the script from executive producer David Mandel and wrote, “It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast. Huge comfort and joy!”