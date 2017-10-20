Grey's Anatomy firefighter spin-off star shares first set video

Don’t be fooled by the seemingly dreary day in Seattle. The Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spin-off is getting “hot,” “fast,” and “intense,” according to stars Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss.

The two were spotted on set for the first day of filming in a new video, posted online to Hayden’s Instagram. Contrary to their surroundings, the actor joked, “Hollywood! Nonstop action here on day one.” Hayden revealed themselves in costume, as well as the inside of their ambulance, as they had some laughs at the Seattle rain.

“It’s getting wild and crazy here on day 1,” read the caption.

It's getting wild and crazy here on day 1!!! @dontgo_jasonwaterfalls @shondalandtv A post shared by Jay Hayden (@jayhayden00) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The 10-episode spin-off is expected to launch out of an episode of Grey’s Anatomy and focus on a group of heroic firefighters, from the captain down to the newest recruit. It’ll follow the brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts — both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Miguel Sandoval, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Grey Damon, Danielle Savre, and current Grey’s star Jason George joined the cast alongside Hayden and Doss.

Shondaland veteran Stacy McKee (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder) will write and executive produce the series alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Paris Barclay.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.