Gina Rodriguez producing new, female-driven drama at The CW

Four millennial women form a connection after meeting in a secret online feminist group and band together to help other women in need: that’s the premise of Femme, a new series in development at The CW from Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodgriguez and Emily Gipson.

As reported by Variety, the series is written and created by Audrey Wauchope and Rachel Spector, who will also executive produce. Wauchope and Specter both currently serve as writers and producers on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy, also on The CW.

Rodriguez’s production company I Can and I Will is also developing another project with The CW, a one-hour dramedy called “Illegal,” about a 16-year old high school student who discovers he’s undocumented. The company is developing projects with CBS called Have Mercy and LA Story, both centered on female protagonists.

Another blessing for I CAN AND I WILL PRODUCTIONS! Even with the flu this next show puts a smile on my face! https://t.co/TmxNOXhA1U — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 20, 2017

