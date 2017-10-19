The Walking Dead: Daryl and Carol hug it out in premiere sneak peek

The Walking Dead season 8 premiere is almost here. In fact, some of it is here. Right here! And right now! And it will certainly please Caryl shippers as we see Daryl and Carol embracing before setting off to seemingly put a plan in motion against Negan.

While they seem to differ on how much fun said plan will be, we have no doubt you will have fun watching the scene unfold above, so get to it already. And then, when you want to see even MORE of the premiere, check out this other sneak peek scene that, in a special episode 100 celebratory move, mirrors the show’s first scene ever. It all comes full circle, people!

The Walking Dead season 8 kicks off Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.