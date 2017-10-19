Showtime orders new legal thriller from The Good Wife creators

Showtime has officially given a series commitment to the Robert and Michelle King-helmed legal thriller Your Honor, EW confirmed Thursday.

Written and produced by BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice, The Night Of), the CBS Television Studios production is based on the Israeli television drama Kvodo. Executive-produced by Robert and Michelle, who previously created The Good Wife, Your Honor is advertised as a legal thriller that “rips through the strata of Chicago society” when a respected judge and his son are involved in a hit-and-run connected to a famed crime boss.

“Peter Moffat’s extraordinary talent with complex characters, suspenseful plotting, and moral shading make him the perfect writer for Your Honor,” Robert and Michelle said in a statement. “His pitch held the room hostage, and we can’t wait to watch him bring this mesmerizing, complicated story to life.”

As mentioned above, Moffat will write and executive-produce while the Kings will executive-produce under their King Size Productions name. Liz Glotzer is also executive-producing, as are Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World.

The Kings co-created and serve as executive producers and showrunners on The Good Fight, a sequel to their Emmy-winning CBS drama The Good Wife. It premiered earlier this year as the first original scripted series on CBS All Access and has since been renewed for a second season.