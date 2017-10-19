Supernatural stars pick the show's scariest episodes

To read more on Supernatural, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the whole set now, or purchase the individual covers of the group shot, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, or Misha Collins. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

There’s a lot that goes into the Supernatural formula to create a show that’s lasted for 13 seasons (thus far). And from the very beginning, one of the central elements of the show was horror. “[Creator] Eric [Kripke] intentionally set out to make a horror movie every week,” star Jensen Ackles says. “That’s when the genre was really taking off in the mainstream with The Grudge, The Ring, all those movies. We brought that cinematic experience to the small screen.”

Particularly in its early days, Supernatural tapped into its horror roots on a weekly basis, creating some hours that have stuck with fans (and the actors) for years. As part of EW’s recent cover shoot, we asked stars Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins to pick which episodes they think qualify as the show’s scariest. See what they had to say in the video above.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.