Scandal sneak peek reveals how Fitz is handling the quiet life

What does a POTUS do after leaving office?

We’ll find out during Thursday’s episode of Scandal, which flashes back to Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) leaving office and moving to Vermont. Suffice it to say, he doesn’t quite know how to handle the quiet life.

“It’s tough for him,” Goldwyn tells EW. “Fitz has been living this bubble, where he lives this completely isolated existence where he does nothing for himself and is completely insulated from the world. He’s been living this for eight years, and suddenly he has just a secret service detail and can do whatever he wants. He doesn’t know how to do anything for himself, it’s been many years since he has. He insists on driving a car and they tell him he can’t. He’s never been to a grocery store, and he says he’s doing it, but he doesn’t know how to shop or cook. He’s in free fall. It’s both very confronting and lonely for him, but at the same time, it’s very funny. We have a lot of fun with that in the episode.”

Part of that fun comes when Fitz insists he and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) share a beer and talk about, well, how they’ve both dated Mellie. Check it out in the sneak peek above.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.