Mindhunter is a freaky, captivating, 'super binge'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Mindhunter, the new Netflix series from David Fincher, has earned the extremely high praise of Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré. Both admitted they had watched the entire season in just a matter of days, due in no small part to Fincher’s vision.

“We need to understand what goes on in the mind of a serial killer — the term serial killer did not even exist, they sort of come up with that term over the course of the show,” said Shaw. “There are all sorts of serial killer shows on TV and they’re very exploitative. It’s all about how a woman was victimized and raped and they’re constantly showing that imagery. It’s horrific the things that they’re investigating [in Mindhunter], but it pulls back so much. It’s very much about the investigators and it’s about the cerebral side of this world.”

Before deeming the show a “super binge,” Touré noted that he would follow the show’s pair of agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench (played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, respectively) anywhere. He also pointed out his favorite kind of scenes from the series. “The show really shines when they are alone, in a prison, with one of these killers who are these weirdo people. Whenever they’re talking to someone in blue, the show is at its best. I love those moments – I am freaked out and I am captivated and I am feeling like I’m there with them,” he said.

You can watch the full clip above for more of Shaw and Touré’s praise of Mindhunter. The series is now streaming on Netflix — keep up with our binge recap here.