Loud House creator Chris Savino 'no longer working with Nickelodeon' following sexual harassment allegations

Following reported claims of sexual harassment by as many as a dozen women, The Loud House creator Chris Savino is ‘no longer with Nickelodeon,’ the network confirmed to EW in a statement Thursday.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” a Nickelodeon spokesperson said.

Animated insider site Cartoon Brew first reported news of Savino being suspended and placed on a leave of absence amid allegations of unwanted sexual advances and other forms of harassment dating back as far as a decade.

Elaborating on the company’s commitment outlined in its statement, President of Nickelodeon Group Cyma Zarghami assured employees in an internal memo obtained by EW that they are “safe to speak up.”

“Something we have long provided, as has the whole of Viacom, is a commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment. It is one of our foundational principles, and it is non-negotiable. This principle is not an idea that can be pushed solely from the top down. It is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to our culture, to value one another, and to promote inclusivity and respect on all levels,” she said in part. “In the current climate, it feels necessary to say that if you should encounter an uncomfortable situation at work, or witness one, you are safe to speak up. If you hear something, and are unsure of what to do, you are safe to tell your supervisor or Human Resources. If you need help, in any way, you are safe to ask for it.”

Savino has worked on other animated programs including The Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory, but The Loud House is the first show he has helmed as creator. The series follows the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy who lives with 10 sisters. Currently in its second season, The Loud House, “which will continue to air on Nickelodeon and be in production,” has been a ratings hit for the network. The third season is scheduled for an early 2018 premiere.

Reps for Savino did not reply to EW’s request for comment.

Savino is the latest Hollywood figure to come under the shadow of sexual harassment allegations in the wake of accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. The producer, who was fired from The Weinstein Co. earlier this month and resigned from the board on Tuesday, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

His brother Bob, in an interview with Variety, was accused this week by The Mist producer Amanda Segel of sexual harassment, including repeated romantic overtures that she says she made clear were not welcome.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein’s lawyer Bert Fields said: “Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

Also this week, Roy Price resigned as head of Amazon Studios on Tuesday following claims made to The Hollywood Reporter by Isa Hackett, the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, that Price propositioned her at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.