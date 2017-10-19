Master of None‘s Lena Waithe is chasing her Emmys high into the dawn of a new show. Showtime dropped the first trailer for The Chi, written and produced by Waithe, featuring a bevy of noteworthy names.

Waithe made history with Master of None‘s “Thanksgiving” episode when she received the Emmy for best writing for a comedy series, making her the first black woman to win in the category. For her next story in The Chi, Waithe explores the humanity behind the headlines in the South Side of Chicago with a coming-of-age tale involving an interconnected group of working-class African-Americans.

Waithe used her own coming-out story as inspiration for Master of None, and thanked her “family” in the LGBTQIA community during her Emmys speech. With The Chi, the Chicago-born writer-actor again tapped into her experiences growing up in the area.

“I rep #TheChi everywhere I go,” she tweeted when the trailer dropped.

In front of the camera, The Chi also boasts the talents of Alex R. Hibbert (“Little” Chiron in the Oscar-winning Moonlight), Detroit‘s Jason Mitchell (also seen in the Oscar hopeful Mudbound), rapper Common, Jacob Latimore (the indie Sleight), Yolanda Ross (Netflix’s The Get Down), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), and Tiffany Boone (The Following).

The Chi will premiere on Showtime Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer above.