Jean-Claude Van Damme is a little rusty in Amazon's new Van Johnson trailer

“My name is Jean-Claude Van Damme. I used to be super famous.” Now, he goes by Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

The ’80s and ’90s action movie star comes back to the spotlight with EW’s exclusive trailer for Jean-Claude Van Johnson, the Bloodsport and Double Impact butt-kicker’s upcoming Amazon series. It’s Van Damme playing Van Damme, only this Van Damme uses his acting career as a cover for his true identity, the undercover operative known as Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

Keep up now!

Also announced, his big comeback is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 15. Phylicia Rashad (Creed) plays Van Johnson’s handler, who warns he might not be ready to go back to the daily grind of dangerous missions. But the whole show is done with a touch of whimsy.

Van Damme is lampooning the genre that made him a household name. For instance, why wouldn’t a group of enemies just attack him all at once instead of one at a time, like they do in the movies? Because otherwise “you’ll run into each other, it’ll get confusing.” Why would you compete in an underground drag race blindfolded? Because “when one sense is gone, the others [are] heightened” — except that doesn’t really apply to driving a car.

Kat Foster (Your Family or Mine) and Moises Arias (The Middle) also star in Jean-Claude Van Johnson, which was created and written by Dave Callaham and directed by Peter Atencio. Callaham and Atencio also executive-produce with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Van Damme.

