Howard Stern slams 'big fat' Harvey Weinstein: These guys are 'freaks'

Howard Stern went on a comedic tirade against Harvey Weinstein on the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday night. “First of all when did this guy have time to make movies. I thought moviemaking was hard,” Stern began before laying into the disgraced movie mogul accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault. (Through his representative, Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.)

“All these guys that do sexual harassment, I mean, they’re freaks,” he said. “This big, fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman, here’s his standard move, according to all these women who have accused him: ‘Listen, I’m gonna get in the shower and I want you to watch me nude.’ Now, I’m a man. If you saw me naked, you’d throw up. There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is going to get aroused. If I was Harvey Weinstein, I’d wear a burka and I’d say, ‘Listen, you don’t have to look at me.’ Who puts this logic together, right?”

Stern also mentioned Bill O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News after allegations of sexual harassment, and Anthony Weiner, who found himself in a sexting scandal and has since been sentenced to jail. “Same with this Bill O’Reilly. They threw him out of Fox. What was his move? He goes, ‘I’m gonna come over and get in the shower.’ What is with all these guys and the showers?” Stern joked. “Men don’t look good in the shower. It’s the same with this Anthony Weiner.”

The radio host concluded, “The one thing women don’t want to see is a man’s penis. They want to see you’ve got a job, they want to see you treat them nice.”

On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the host brought up a clip from a 2014 sit-down with Weinstein in which Stern asked Weinstein if he ever experienced “the mogul aspect” of his position. “Every girl knows that if she’s a competent actress, if she could get on your good side, you could make her a star over-f–ing-night. Don’t tell me it doesn’t work like that,” he had asked Weinstein.

“Howard, I wish,” Weinstein responded. “The movies are too expensive, the risks are too great. It doesn’t happen that way anymore.” Stern pressed him further, but the producer never admitted to anything.

“I knew he was lying,” he told his listeners on Monday.