The cast of Halloweentown reunited to celebrate Debbie Reynolds

Guys, Halloween is cool.

And you know what else is cool? The Cromwell family from the classic ’90s Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown about a grandmother who takes her grandchildren away for an adventure in Halloweentown, where, if you didn’t know, Halloween is celebrated all year long. At a festival this week, Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown), Sophie (Emily Roeske), Dylan (J. Paul Zimmerman), and Gwen (Judith Hoag) returned to Halloweentown — and they didn’t even have to worry about Kalabar.

“The fam bam is back together!” Brown captioned a sweet Instagram post of the Cromwells at the annual Spirit of Halloweentown festival in St. Helen, Oregon, where the first movie was shot.

The fam bam is back together! We are having a blast meeting fans in @spiritofhalloweentown 🎃@heyjude629 @jpaulzim #cromwells4lyfe #halloweentown A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Sadly though, the magical matriarch of the family wasn’t there. Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandma Aggie in the original movie and all three subsequent sequels, died almost a year ago. The reunited cast members all lovingly shared memories of their on-screen grandmother to a crowd of fans.

“This movie would not be the lasting Halloween tradition that it is without all of you,” Hoag, who played Reynolds’ daughter, said to the crowd, Comicbook reports. “It was an honor to do these movies and it was a huge honor to work with the absolutely incredible, iconic, unbelievable, creative, talented Debbie Reynolds.”

When Brown first announced the family reunion, she teased that there would be a special tribute to the friendliest witch there ever was when the family came together, saying, “We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her, so we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.”

Check out some more photos from the Cromwell family reunion below:

A person is never really gone as long as you keep them in your heart. And there's enough love in the hearts of #StHelens to keep #DebbieReynolds alive forever. #SpiritOfHalloweentown #Disney #Halloweentown A post shared by Dr. J. Paul Zimmerman (@jpaulzim) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

What an amazing weekend! Thank you so much to everyone who came to @spiritofhalloweentown! Truly so honored that everyone loves to relive #Halloweentown back where it all began ❤️🎃 A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Gave Benny the day off and took the Haunted cab for a spin! Just kidding but I did take some pics in it😜 A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

So much fun hanging with my "kids" again – my how time flies! #halloweentown #spiritofhalloweentown #debbiereynolds #halloween #disneychannel A post shared by Judith Hoag (@heyjude629) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:45am PDT