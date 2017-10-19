See Michelle Dockery as a drag queen in Good Behavior first look

Anyone who watches TNT’s Good Behavior knows Letty (Michelle Dockery) loves a disguise and a wig. But, in the Nov. 12 episode, Letty takes it to a whole new level when she goes undercover as a drag queen.

“To make good on a deal she has made, Letty has to basically rob a drag club,” says executive producer Chad Hodge. “She uses Javier (Juan Diego Botta) as well which is a twist in the episode. It’s the first time we see Letty and Javier actually doing something together that’s sort of on her terms. She’s always trying to stop him from killing people so I wanted to do an episode where he has to help her do her thing, which is stealing.”

Letty transforms into “Priscilla McCall,” which also happens to be the name of an adult toy store in Wilmington, N.C. where Behavior shoots. She even does a lip-sync number to Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever.” “The training was, I sent her links to lots of episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race basically,” laughs Hodge. “She loves it. It turned out the look, which we spent so much time on, all of that did the work for her.” For those planning their Letty Halloween costumes, that’s a Balmain top and Gucci pants.

Also featured in the episode are real-life queens Roxy Wood, Sharon Needles, and Ginger Minj. “They were all about her and boosted her up and supported her,” Hodge says of the professional queens. “And I trusted they would tell me or Michelle if we were getting things wrong.”

Good Behavior airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.