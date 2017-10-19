Hulu's Casual to end with 8-episode fourth season

Hulu is putting an end to Casual, its acclaimed but low-rated comedy series.

EW has confirmed that the streamer will wrap up the half-hour with an abbreviated eight-episode fourth season set to air in 2018. The show’s fate was left uncertain as its third season concluded more than two months ago; Hulu’s decision will allow creator Zander Lehmann to steer his show to a predetermined endpoint.

Casual premiered in 2015 as part of Hulu’s first wave of ambitious original programming. It was quickly met with a positive response, especially for star Michaela Watkins’ lead performance. The series explores the dysfunctional dynamic between siblings Valerie (Watkins) and Alex (Tommy Dewey) as they move back in together after the former gets divorced. Tara Lynne Barr also stars as Valerie’s daughter Laura, while Frances Conroy recurs as Alex and Valerie’s mother, Dawn.

Oscar nominee Jason Reitman helped develop the show and served as its directing producer on every season. Its third and most recent cycle was helmed by a group of female directors known for their work in indie film, including Lake Bell, Gillian Robespierre, and Lynn Shelton.

The first season of Casual received a surprise Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy Series. “I don’t want to overstate what nominations mean, but it puts us on the map in terms of our original productions,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said at the time. Earlier this year, Hulu became the first streaming network to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series with The Handmaid’s Tale.