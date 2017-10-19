Pamela Adlon's Better Things renewed for season 3

FX wants more Better Things.

The cable network has officially ordered the comedy series, which stars Pamela Adlon as a single mom and working actor in Hollywood, for a third cycle to premiere in 2018. The currently airing second season consists of 10 episodes, all of which were directed by Adlon and co-written by Louis C.K. The pair created the series together.

“Better Things’ success is testament to the creative genius of Pamela Adlon as a writer, director, and actor,” FX Original Programming and FX Productions president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “It has been a joy for everyone at FX to support Pamela and see the critics and industry recognize this series as one of the very best shows on TV. Pamela and the enormously talented cast, producers, and crew have our deepest appreciation.”

Better Things premiered in the fall of 2016 to strong reviews, netting Adlon an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Actress, and has received universal acclaim for season 2. Last week’s episode, “Phil,” centered on Sam’s mother (played by Celia Imrie), moving the action away from Sam for the first time. (Read EW’s interview with Imrie about the episode here.) The series also stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, and Olivia Edward as Sam’s three daughters.

Better Things‘ second season finale airs Nov. 16.