Anna Paquin's Bellevue gets 2018 premiere date

Anna Paquin’s Bellevue finally has a premiere date!

On Thursday, WGN America announced that the eerie Canadian import will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. The network also released new key art and a first look trailer that teases what’s in store for American viewers.

Set in the mining community of Bellevue, which, like most small towns, has some big secrets, the eight-episode miniseries stars Paquin as flawed and reckless Detective Annie Ryder, who is investigating the disappearance of a high school hockey star who is wrestling with their gender identity (which ends up shedding a light on some of the town’s bigotry). “As that case unravels, so does Annie’s own life as some of her past comes back to haunt her,” teases Allen Leech, who plays Annie’s on-again, off-again ex Eddie, in the first look trailer above.

While Annie’s family is the most important thing to her, she finds her being pulled away as a mysterious figure from her past returns. “Annie starts receiving anonymous little notes and riddles and letters from somebody, and it all brings the various secrets and pain and weird stuff that happened in the past back up to the foreground,” says Paquin. “It’s a compelling, smart, really fantastic series.”

Shawn Doyle (House of Cards) also stars in the series, which is executive-produced by Paquin and co-creators and showrunners Jane Maggs (The Offering) and Adrienne Mitchell (Bomb Girls).

And if you can’t wait until January to get your Paquin fix, you’re in luck: The True Blood alum can next be seen on Netflix’s Alias Grace, an adaptation of Margaret Wood’s book that premieres Nov. 3.

Check out the new Bellevue key art below.