The Walking Dead season 8 is a return to form

They found it a little difficult to get through last season, but Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré agree: The Walking Dead is back and bigger (and scarier) than ever.

The pair expressed excitement at the promising season 8 story line of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leading a revolution and finally delivering an “ass-whooping” to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). “Last season was so brutal,” Shaw said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot be beaten down week after week.'”

However, she added: “Thank God in the season premiere, you see Rick, there’s a revolution, you see something happening … It felt like the old Walking Dead.”

Touré was in complete agreement, conveying general satisfaction with the show picking up the pace year after year. “It did feel a little fresh to see Rick leading this revolution, pushing back against Negan, and reclaiming his power,” he explained. “I like this fight. I want to see where it goes.”

The Walking Dead premiere, which airs Oct. 22 on AMC, also marks the series’ 100th episode.