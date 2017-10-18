The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus says Daryl is 'ready to kill everybody'

Norman Reedus already warned that us Daryl would be “going rogue” in season 8 of The Walking Dead (which kicks off Oct. 22 on AMC). The star expanded upon that when we spoke to him at our recent EW Walking Dead cover shoot, assuring fans that his character — who was stripped, tortured, and forced to eat dog food and listen to terrible music last year — is a man on a mission in season 8.

“He’s just got revenge on his mind this year,” says Reedus. “He’s ready to kill everybody, no matter what the group says, no matter what anybody says. He’s just like, ‘Nah, screw it. Everybody dies.’ He’s very focused on revenge.”

As for the actor himself, Reedus is focused on how much he is enjoying filming season 8, as opposed to last year’s much more difficult affair. “Season 8 feels like our old show again,” he says. “The people I like working with the most are the ones I’m working with again. The gang’s back together. The fight’s back in it. Last year was so rough. It didn’t feel like our show and I know it is our show, and you’ve got to do stuff like that, but last year felt so disconnected. Everyone was so disconnected in the core group. So it feels like it used to feel again which is really exciting.”

Also feeling excitement is Andrew Lincoln, whom you can see pelting Reedus with food in the video above as he tries to conduct an interview. No doubt Reedus will soon have his revenge on Lincoln (who also pranked his bromance partner with a glitter bomb) as well.

