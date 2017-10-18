Superstore sneak peek: Jonah walks in on an attempted robbery

Jonah has a lot of skills: He’s smart. He’d make a great partner at trivia night. And he clearly knows how to pick a good hair gel. But when it comes to dangerous situations and thinking fast on his feet, he’s not your guy. Bad news for him — this week’s Superstore finds him having to do just that.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which sees Jonah walk in on an attempted robbery at Cloud 9. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that a less-than-mediocre robber was able to get into the back of the store and break into the (probably unlocked) safe. It also shouldn’t surprise anyone that Jonah panics when he comes face-to-face with the robber. However, in his defense, he does try to put a stop to what’s happening. Of course, he fails, but he knows what to do next: Tell Dina. And ultimately, it’s Dina who tackles the assailant and saves the day. Because she’s Dina.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.