Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki say the boys aren't going 'full-mope'

Supernatural‘s season 13 premiere ended on a dark note as Sam, Dean, and Jack stood and watched Castiel’s body burn as they said goodbye to everyone they lost in the season 12 finale — Cas, Crowley, Kelly, and, as far as Dean is concerned, Mom. And now, the boys have to attempt to move forward, especially considering they have Jack to deal with. “We don’t really get time to stop and pause,” Jared Padalecki says. “Now we have the son of Lucifer on our hands.”

But that won’t stop them from working other cases in the meantime. In fact, Dean is going to be throwing himself into the job now more than ever. “He’s essentially grieving by burying himself in work,” Jensen Ackles says. But don’t expect him to be enthusiastic about it. “He’s still going to fight the fight, but there’s less passion there because of the loss that he’s dealing with,” Ackles continues.

While Sam continues to look for ways to potentially save mom or maybe get Castiel back, Dean is focusing on the task at hand. His attitude, as Ackles puts it, is, “I’m not going to think about what I’ve lost. In turn, I’m just going to focus on what I can fix.” That leads Dean down what Ackles calls a “hopeless road.”

However, don’t expect the show to get too caught up in the darkness of it all. “The boys certainly aren’t mopey,” Padalecki says. Ackles adds, “That’s not interesting to me. What’s more interesting is the person who looks like everything’s fine when you are fully aware that everything is not fine.” And, considering this is Supernatural, fans can always expect humor to find its way into just about any situation. “One of my favorite things about the series is that it can bring levity to situations,” Ackles says. “And I think that’s one of the reasons why this season we’re not going full-mope.” Padalecki chimes in, “Never go full-mope.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.