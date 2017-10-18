CBS renews Salvation for second season

Salvation has been granted some of its titular saving grace by CBS.

The summer suspense thriller has been renewed for a second season that will air in summer 2018, CBS announced Wednesday. The serialized drama received a 13-episode order for its sophomore run.

Salvation follows Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), an MIT grad student, and tech genius Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) as they confront Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) with the news that an asteroid is only months away from colliding with Earth. Together, they must work to divert the asteroid, stop the threat of nuclear war, and save humanity.

The final episode of season 1, which aired Sept. 20, left the trio battling an illegitimate government and making difficult decisions about who would enter a bunker under the imminent threat of the asteroid colliding with Earth.