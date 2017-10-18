Riverdale star Lili Reinhart talks the return of 'Dark Betty' and the possibility of Betty and the Pussycats

We don’t get the black wig again, but two episodes into the second season of Riverdale, Dark Betty returns when the town’s favorite be-ponytailed blonde goes toe-to-toe with Cheryl Blossom trying to help Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and his father.

“I feel like when it comes to defending Jughead or defending people she really cares about, she kind of turns into a little bit of a badass because she has to be sometimes,” actress Lili Reinhart tells EW. “[Betty] would have done the same for Veronica, or Kevin, or Archie.”

After Betty threatens Cheryl with making evidence of her father’s crimes go public, the redhead looks at Betty with something almost akin to admiration. “You’re a stone cold bitch, Betty Cooper” Cheryl says, smiling. Betty gets what she wants: Cheryl testifies on behalf of FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), and the River Vixens join the rally to save Pop Tate’s Chock’lit Shoppe.

“I think people really respond and love seeing that little side of her that’s not the typical Betty,” Reinhart says.” It’s darker and a little more — I wouldn’t say ‘stone cold bitch’ — but a little more assertive, you know?”

At that benefit for Pop Tate’s, Cheryl actually joins Josie as the third Pussycat for a slowed-down, sweetened version of Kellis’ “Milkshake,” which you can see above. Last season also saw Veronica temporarily join the group, so is there ever a chance we’ll see Betty don cat ears?

“I can say that you may hear Betty sing a little bit this season,” Reinhart teases. “But I don’t think Betty will be joining the Pussanytimey time soon.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.