TV

Chad Michael Murray revisits iconic One Tree Hill location

@JoshGlicksman

Posted on

Since One Tree Hill went off the air in 2012, former cast members have been meeting up, sharing photos, and taking fans on trips down memory lane. But this is one reunion we haven’t seen in awhile.

Who's bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many 🏀 have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH

During a return to Wilmington, North Carolina for EyeCon’s sixth annual Return to Tree Hill Convention, Chad Michael Murray visited the iconic bridge commonly featured in the long-running The CW drama series, most notably during the opening credits. “Who’s bridge? OUR BRIDGE!” wrote Murray in the caption of his Instagram post. “Wonder how many [basketballs] have accidentally bounced off & are living down below.”

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003-2012. Other cast members who attended last weekend’s convention included Murray’s on-screen brother James Lafferty, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, Stephen Colletti, Barry Corbin, Robbie Jones, and Bevin Prince.

See more snaps from the weekend below:

One more time. 😁😁😎😎😎😎🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💥❤️❤️❤️ #onetreehill #family

Home away from home.

Backstage with @bevinaprince @thisisjameslafferty @bryangreenberg #leenorris just chilling 😎😎😎😎

Me and Lil bro @thisisjameslafferty let's get it 💥💥💥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

This is what I did this weekend. Oh and I'm subbing tomorrow in tribeca at 8:30am. 🙆🏼

It's @bevinaprince 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 my tree hill partner in crime ❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Me and the homies @stephencolletti @robbiejonesonline 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💯💯💯

