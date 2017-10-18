Chad Michael Murray revisits iconic One Tree Hill location

Since One Tree Hill went off the air in 2012, former cast members have been meeting up, sharing photos, and taking fans on trips down memory lane. But this is one reunion we haven’t seen in awhile.

Who's bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many 🏀 have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

During a return to Wilmington, North Carolina for EyeCon’s sixth annual Return to Tree Hill Convention, Chad Michael Murray visited the iconic bridge commonly featured in the long-running The CW drama series, most notably during the opening credits. “Who’s bridge? OUR BRIDGE!” wrote Murray in the caption of his Instagram post. “Wonder how many [basketballs] have accidentally bounced off & are living down below.”

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003-2012. Other cast members who attended last weekend’s convention included Murray’s on-screen brother James Lafferty, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, Stephen Colletti, Barry Corbin, Robbie Jones, and Bevin Prince.

See more snaps from the weekend below:

One more time. 😁😁😎😎😎😎🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💥❤️❤️❤️ #onetreehill #family A post shared by Antwon Tanner (@antwontanner2214) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

"Somebody told me that this is the place where everything's better and everything's safe" #OTH #HomeSweetHome @eyecon3000 @xoxoautumndawn A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Thank you to every stellar OTH fan we saw this weekend. You all never cease to amaze me with your grace, kindness and enthusiasm. As a token of gratitude I offer a picture of these two juicy love cherubs just living their lives yesterday. Sincerely hope you enjoy. A post shared by James Lafferty (@thisisjameslafferty) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Rare BTS shot from last year's summer blockbuster comedy "Three Men and a Banana". Filming the sequel this weekend. See everyone there 🤘🏼 A post shared by James Lafferty (@thisisjameslafferty) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Home away from home. A post shared by James Lafferty (@thisisjameslafferty) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Backstage with @bevinaprince @thisisjameslafferty @bryangreenberg #leenorris just chilling 😎😎😎😎 A post shared by Antwon Tanner (@antwontanner2214) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Me and Lil bro @thisisjameslafferty let's get it 💥💥💥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Antwon Tanner (@antwontanner2214) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

This is what I did this weekend. Oh and I'm subbing tomorrow in tribeca at 8:30am. 🙆🏼 A post shared by Bevin Prince (@bevinaprince) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

It's @bevinaprince 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 my tree hill partner in crime ❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Antwon Tanner (@antwontanner2214) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT