Michael Jackson's Halloween: Watch the trailer for new animated special

The king of pop’s music continues to live on in new ways.

CBS released a trailer for the upcoming animated TV special Michael Jackson’s Halloween that will air on Friday, Oct. 27 and features the voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, and Lucy Liu, among others. “Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the animated special Michael Jackson’s Halloween,” the network tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the animated special Michael Jackson's Halloween on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ExuIOtBY57 — CBS (@CBS) October 18, 2017

News of the animated special first surfaced in July, with Michael Jackson’s Twitter team announcing that more details would follow in the coming weeks. The story is set to follow two millennials who meet “accidentally” on Halloween night and find themselves at the mysterious This Place Hotel. Accompanying music from Jackson will occur throughout. The trailer for Michael Jackson’s Halloween comes just a few weeks after the Sept. 29 release of SCREAM, which is a compilation of 13 of MJ’s most electrifying tracks featuring the likes of “Thriller” and bonus track “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous.”

There’s a new animated special coming to TV this fall – Michael Jackson’s Halloween. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/CeJpQLerFB — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) July 11, 2017

You can watch the trailer in full above. Michael Jackson’s Halloween airs Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.