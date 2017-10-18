Mayim Bialik apologizes again for Harvey Weinstein op-ed: 'I support these women'

Mayim Bialik has apologized once again for her recent New York Times op-ed about sexual misconduct in Hollywood and the allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the op-ed, Bialik wrote of the “luxury” of being “average-looking” in Hollywood, which prompted a backlash on social media as some people suggested the actress was blaming women for men’s abusive behavior.

After previously addressing such criticisms in a Twitter post and then elaborating in a Facebook Live interview, Bialik again confronted the controversy Wednesday on social media. “I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it,” she wrote. “Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry.”

She went on to emphasize that she never believes assault is in any way the fault of the victim — a sentiment some felt was implicit in her piece. “What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted,” she wrote. “You are never responsible for being assaulted.”

Bialik’s op-ed was written amid a flood of allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, sparked by bombshell reports in the New York Times and New Yorker. Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consenual sex.

In her statement Wednesday, Bialik praised the courage of women who speak out about sexual harassment and assault. “I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward,” she said. “I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes. I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women.”

Bialik concluded with a final apology, writing, “I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me.”