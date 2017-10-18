Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni wants to challenge your idea of masculinity, and he’s doing so with the help of a few familiar gents.

Announced Wednesday, Baldoni’s new weekly talk show, Man Enough, will host a rotating cast that includes Derek Hough, How to Get Away With Murder‘s Matt McGorry, Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, comedian Bassem Youssef, spoken word artist Prince Ea, transgender activist Aydian Dowling, and mixed martial artist Anderson Silva.

Man Enough is described as “a weekly dinner party captured on camera” that will explore “what it means to be a man today.” Baldoni will host the show, featuring a restaurant setting and topics like body image, fatherhood, marriage, happiness, and feminism.

In partnership with the male grooming brand Harry’s, the show will launch online at WeAreManEnough.com on Nov. 28.

“We have all the shows in the world that empower women to talk about these things – which they should exist by the way because, let’s be honest, women deserve a safe space to have these conversations – but men don’t talk,” Baldoni told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even the idea of this show made men scoff, like, ‘Oh, who’s going to watch men talking to each other?’ That’s how rare this is. This is not The View for men. This is a conversation show. This is a show where men create a comfortable space for each other to go deep and have a conversation and we hope that this stuff happens in real life, too.”

Referring to the recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the actor said there “absolutely needs” to be a discussion on the show about “sexual assault or harassment or the broken accountability system that we as men have when we don’t stand up for other women when we hear locker room talk and things like that.”

Baldoni created and executive-produces Man Enough with Ahmed Musiol, Sam Baldoni, and Farhoud Meybodi.