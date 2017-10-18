This Jeopardy contestant won with only $1

Sometimes a dollar goes a long way! 💵 Head over to #JBuzz for more on this moment: https://t.co/91ZLtoYmpI pic.twitter.com/5CbxtielYF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 18, 2017

The goal of the game is to win and Naval officer Manny Abell did just that on Tuesday night’s episode of Jeopardy. Using an uncommon strategy, Abell took the win with a single dollar. Needless to say, it was an unusual TV moment on the iconic quiz show which has been on the air since 1964.

Abell surprised the audience as he started Final Jeopardy in last place with a mere $1000, and his rivals, Fran and Carlos, were way ahead of him, tied at $12,300. Being the reigning champion, Abell knew he had to wait it out before making his move. So when the Final Jeopardy question came and none of them knew that Iran is the sole country that borders the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, Abell’s strategy — giving up $999 of his $1000, leaving him with a single dollar, just in case — came through. The other two contestants just zeroed out and lost as Abell added $1 to his already impressive $42,798 total.

Because winning with $1 is the smallest win possible in a show like Jeopardy, moments like this come far and apart. The show shared a video from their archives with all the times the one dollar win has ever happened.