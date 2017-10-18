Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

This Jeopardy contestant won with only $1

Posted on

The goal of the game is to win and Naval officer Manny Abell did just that on Tuesday night’s episode of JeopardyUsing an uncommon strategy, Abell took the win with a single dollar. Needless to say, it was an unusual TV moment on the iconic quiz show which has been on the air since 1964.

Abell surprised the audience as he started Final Jeopardy in last place with a mere $1000, and his rivals, Fran and Carlos, were way ahead of him, tied at $12,300. Being the reigning champion, Abell knew he had to wait it out before making his move. So when the Final Jeopardy question came and none of them knew that Iran is the sole country that borders the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, Abell’s strategy — giving up $999 of his $1000, leaving him with a single dollar, just in case — came through. The other two contestants just zeroed out and lost as Abell added $1 to his already impressive $42,798 total.

Because winning with $1 is the smallest win possible in a show like Jeopardy, moments like this come far and apart. The show shared a video from their archives with all the times the one dollar win has ever happened.

 