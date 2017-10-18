Jane Krakowski and Chris Diamantopoulos join Fox's A Christmas Story Live!

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! just added a whole lot of sparkle.

The network announced Wednesday that Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) and Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos (Good Girls Revolt, Silicon Valley, Episodes) have been cast in featured roles in the upcoming live musical event.

Based on the 1983 film and the Broadway production, the Fox musical brings the beloved holiday story to life, following the adventures of Ralphie Parker as he tries to dodge a bully and dreams of receiving his ideal Christmas gift: a Red Ryder air rifle.

When the special airs this holiday season, Krakowski will play the character of Miss Shields — teacher to nine-year-old Ralphie — while Diamantopoulos will portray Ralphie’s dad.

Krakowski and Diamantopoulos join previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live), and two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Producers), who takes on the role of the narrator. Child actor Andy Walken will play Ralphie.

The three-hour telecast will be executive-produced by Grease: Live’s Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also composed the music for A Christmas Story: The Musical, will write several new songs for the live event.

A Christmas Story Live! will air Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET live on Fox.