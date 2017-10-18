Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish gets 2018 premiere date

Zoey Anderson (Yara Shahidi) is officially college bound.

Freeform announced that the highly anticipated Black-ish spin-off — appropriately titled Grown-ish — is set to kick off with a two-episode season premiere on Jan. 3. The show will launch Freeform’s Wednesday night comedy block that includes the Lonely Island’s Alone Together, which will premiere the following week on Jan. 10. Alone Together has already been renewed for a second season, the network also announced Wednesday.

Grown-ish follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) daughter Zoey as she starts college at Southern California University. The series centers around the popular, stylish, and socially active 17-year-old as she tackles current social issues and complexities that face both students and administrators in her freshman year.

“At Freeform, we are committed to our audience; and this past year, we refined our programming strategy to be a destination for trendsetting originals that champion youth culture,” said Freeform president Tom Ascheim.

The show is truly a case of life imitating art as Yara Shahidi, an activist herself, recently started her freshman year at Harvard, telling EW, “I’ve been a student as long as I’ve been an actor, if not longer.”

Grown-ish will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, with Alone Together set to air on Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.