Here's how to make the perfect DIY Daenerys Targaryen Halloween costume

Hoping to be the Queen of Costumes this Halloween? EW has you covered.

While The Night King is sure to be one of the year’s most popular costumes, you can never go wrong with dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). And EW’s Shirley Li is your guide to constructing the perfect DIY Queen of Dragons costume.

Considering HBO has a hard enough time paying for the pricey Game of Thrones dragons (R.I.P. Viserion), the easiest accessory to make at home is a dragon egg. As demonstrated in the above video, the necessary materials are a foam egg, tacks, and paint. Then, throw in the wig and dress, and you’ve got a fire costume for only $70.

Watch the full demonstration above.