Dynasty sneak peek features a catfight at a funeral

In Dynasty‘s first episode, Cristal and Fallon quickly figured out that they’re not going to get along. Not only did Cristal get the job that Fallon has been working for her entire life, but she’s now Fallon’s stepmother… her stepmother whom she got into a literal fight with just moments before the wedding. So, if fighting wasn’t off-limits at a wedding, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s also not off-limits at a funeral.

The big cliffhanger of the Dynasty pilot was Matthew’s death. Matthew, of course, was Cristal’s ex (and now Cristal’s husband is being accused of murdering him by Matthew’s wife). Yeah, it’s complicated. And things only get more complicated when Cristal attends Matthew’s funeral.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode, Fallon makes an unexpected appearance at Matthew’s funeral, which results in the second catfight between Cristal and Fallon. And this one ends with someone in a grave.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.