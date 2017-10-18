David Cross responds to Charlyne Yi story: 'I am not racist nor a bully'

Arrested Development star David Cross has responded actress and comedian Charlyne Yi after Yi alleged via social media that Cross once made racist comments to her.

“I’m truly sorry if I hurt her, it was never my intention to do that,” Cross wrote on Twitter, before concluding, “I am not a racist nor a bully and loathe them in real life.”

Read his full statement below.

On Monday in a series of tweets, Yi wrote that her interaction with Cross took place 10 years ago and that it began with the actor making fun of her clothing. “I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago [and] he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor),” she wrote. “Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me ‘what’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong [sic].'”

Yi then added that once Cross noticed she was offended, “He asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent.” Putting the experience into perspective, she concluded, “It is very uncool that a 40+ man was being racist towards me, being a young 20-year-old woman who was clearly on the verge of tears from his first racist comment.”

