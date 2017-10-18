Broad City star Ilana Glazer says she fired staffers after being sexually harassed

Like America Ferrera, Evan Rachel Wood, Viola Davis, and countless other women sharing their own accounts of sexual harassment and assault, Ilana Glazer joined the chorus of voices in the #MeToo movement on social media. The Broad City star and co-creator revealed she even had to fire some of her staff in the past for such instances of misconduct.

“I’ve been sexually harassed countless times. In middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students! At work as a waitress, at work as a showrunner! Same same same — I was a woman in both places,” Glazer wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I was sexually harassed by a creepya– doctor just last year and filed a complaint with NYC. I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy.”

“I was asked, ‘Are you sure?’” she continued. “Hm. Okay yeah lemme think a sec — YEAH I’M F–ING SURE. [Because] getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare.”

Glazer gave a “big queenly thanks” to Davis and Transparent actress Trace Lysette for posting about #MeToo and giving her the strength to share her own story.

#metoo – big queenly thanks to @tracelysette & @violadavis posting this so i felt brave enough to! A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Alyssa Milano started the #MeToo movement on Sunday in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual harassment and assault. Her message read, “Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.'” Read our interview with Milano here.