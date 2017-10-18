Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

It is no secret that Black-ish, now on its fourth season, is a success — and its momentum just keeps going. From Emmy nominations to a highly-anticipated spin-off, this ABC comedy is a gift that keeps on giving.

The hosts of Bingeworthy agree that, unlike many other network sitcoms, Black-ish hasn’t fallen into the cliches of traditional long-running comedies. “There was an animated little vignette about slavery based on ‘I’m Just a Bill’ from Schoolhouse Rock that was so smart and so funny and so real,” said co-host Touré. Blending history with comedy is what makes the show so clever, he says, going so far as to declare that no other show can handle race like Black-ish does.

Jessica Shaw agrees: “The season premiere was out of this world, it was incredible. Episode two, to follow that up with an episode about post-partum depression, Tracee Ellis Ross kills it in that episode!”

Catch season 4 of Black-ish Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.