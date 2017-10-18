Bingeworthy examines Robin Thede, Sarah Silverman's entrance into male-dominated late night

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

In the latest episode of Bingeworthy, hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré weigh in on a promising trend: more women breaking into the male-dominated field of late-night television.

“I’m very happy to say that two new late-night shows just premiered,” Shaw says. “And they’re both hosted by women!”

Indeed they are — Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America and Robin Thede’s The Rundown With Robin Thede — and the political and social implications surrounding the two shows give our hosts plenty to chew on. However, they don’t hold back when it comes to the quality of either program.

“I wanted [The Rundown] to be funnier and more engaging, and smart,” Touré says, adding that while Thede herself is funny, engaging, and smart, it doesn’t fully come out on the show.

Regarding Silverman’s Hulu show, Shaw finds herself at a crossroads. “While I think its great to try and find common ground — and certainly this country needs it — the other side is that when does it cross over from ‘Hey, let’s have a conversation!’ to normalizing,” she says.

But as Shaw aptly notes, late-night shows often take time to find their footing, particularly when taking on political themes.

Watch the the video above for more. The Rundown With Robin Thede airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET on BET, and I Love You, America releases new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.