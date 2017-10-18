Bingeworthy picks the best of late-night TV

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

The battle for best late-night host has been waged since the p.m. talkers first became a television mainstay. So, naturally, Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré wanted to weigh in on the argument themselves in honor of the newest additions to late night, Sarah Silverman and Robin Thede.

Touré had an unusual choice: SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt, whose late-night sports updates he calls “the wallpaper of my life.”

Shaw went with a slightly more traditional pick, albeit a relative newcomer to the field: HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. She calls the show “appointment viewing,” saying, “There hasn’t been a weak episode since he started. He blows me away. He’s so funny.” Shaw points to the show’s clever writing and ability to balance humor and topicality. “They really found that perfect marriage between being very topical and biting and just searing, but also being so silly and goofy at times.”

Though, as Touré aptly points out, “It’s easy when you have a week to prepare.”

