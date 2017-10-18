Arrow: Who leaked the Green Arrow photo?

Oliver Queen’s secret identity is not so secret anymore.

At the close of the season 6 premiere of Arrow, a photo of Oliver (Stephen Amell) dressed as Green Arrow was leaked to the press. While Oliver tries to navigate the investigation brought on by FBI Agent Samanda Watson (Sydelle Noel), there’s a looming question: Who actually leaked the photo?

The prime suspect, at least in Oliver’s mind, is Anatoly (David Nykl), who returns during Thursday’s hour. After their falling out last season, Anatoly is eager to show Oliver what the Bratva is really made of when they’re no longer your brothers.

“I have a scene with him in episode 602 and it’s just cold-blooded,” Amell tells EW. “It’s pretty interesting because we’ve got a scene where Anatoly just kills a guy in cold blood and Oliver is right there and Oliver points an arrow at him and says, ‘Don’t move,’ and Anatoly says, ‘You know as well as I do that you won’t kill me,’ and just walks off. Anatoly has an interesting power over him that I don’t know a lot of other villains — if any villain at all — has ever had.”

Check out a sneak peek below from Thursday’s episode, which includes that interesting name drop Amell teased in our breakdown of last week’s premiere.

Mayor by day. Hero by night. Stream the #Arrow premiere before tomorrow's new episode on The CW: https://t.co/zCi32rKGdv pic.twitter.com/2cEQUQbTFk — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 18, 2017

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.