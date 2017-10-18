Alicia Keys returns to The Voice as fourth coach: 'Defending my crown!'

The Girl on Fire has returned to The Voice. Kelly Clarkson, who’s a first-time coach this season 14, announced on Wednesday that Alicia Keys will be rounding out the red-chair panel alongside Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

“Defending my crown!” Keys shouted when Clarkson opened the studio door for the big reveal in a promo video. The Grammy winner had previously coached Chris Blue in season 12 and her mentee went on to become the titular Voice. Now she’s hoping for another win, but, at the very least, she and Clarkson will “kick these boys’ asses.”

Levine and Shelton coached season 13 of The Voice with Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit, and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group, said in a statement. “The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

Watch the announcement promo above.