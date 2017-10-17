UnREAL: Lifetime announces season 3 release date, drops first trailer

After more than a year on hiatus, it’s time to get the party started again.

Lifetime has set a premiere date for season 3 of UnREAL, its drama skewering the making of reality dating competitions like The Bachelor, and dropped a first trailer along with it.

Debuting Feb. 26, 2018, the third season finds Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) with a whole new challenge in their capable producer hands, as their fictional reality program Everlasting shakes up its formula by featuring a female suitor — or “suitress,” to be exact. Played by Masters of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald, Serena heads to the mansion surrounded by impressive suitors, but she’ll face off against Rachel and Quinn as they attempt to fashion another season of “true love” for the camera. “She’s smart,” Rachel points out in the trailer above. “We can’t handle her the same way.”

The third season also marks co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro’s return, this time as a director. Appleby also directs, and Zimmer makes her directorial debut.

UnREAL season 3 kicks off Feb. 26, 2018, on Lifetime. Meanwhile, production of the fourth season of the series begins this month in Vancouver.