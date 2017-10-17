The Mist producer accuses Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment

On the same day that Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, his brother Bob Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment. Amanda Segel, a producer on the TWC-produced Spike TV series The Mist, told Variety Tuesday that Bob made repeated romantic overtures to her, even after she made it clear they weren’t welcome.

“‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

According to Variety‘s report, it started when Bob invited Segel out to dinner in Los Angeles in June 2016. Segel says she made it clear to him that she wasn’t interested romantically, but Bob kept asking her out (including reportedly joking how he was her boss and could fire her if she kept refusing him) until eventually, she threatened to leave The Mist. Segel, Fox, and TWC representatives reportedly made an agreement for her to continue working on the show, as long as she and Bob were never in the same room or on a phone call together again.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein’s lawyer Bert Fields said: “Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

In the wake of numerous recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Segel told Variety that she was inspired to come forward and share her experience in order to spread awareness of such behavior.

Following initial reports of sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company. In response to the lengthy allegations made against Harvey in a New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for the producer said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”